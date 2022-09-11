Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 406.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,327 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $141.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

