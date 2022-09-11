Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $194,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,463,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 118.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,270. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96.

