VeChain Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $65.43 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001093 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021473 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00028327 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
VeChain Profile
VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
