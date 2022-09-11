Viking Global Investors LP Decreases Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,658,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.08% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $128,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCT stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $50.65. 592,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

