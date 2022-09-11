Viking Global Investors LP Has $157.96 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,168 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.66% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $157,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,669. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. UBS Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,945. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.