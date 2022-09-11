Viking Global Investors LP Has $157.96 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,168 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.66% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $157,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,312 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,750,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,669. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,663 shares of company stock worth $27,533,945. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.