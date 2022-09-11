Viking Global Investors LP Has $518.76 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.75% of AON worth $518,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $280,471,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.09. 701,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.69. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

