Viking Global Investors LP Has $898.20 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 3.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 2.47% of Parker-Hannifin worth $898,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.99. The company had a trading volume of 662,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.86 and its 200-day moving average is $273.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.