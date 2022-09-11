Viking Global Investors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Avantor worth $117,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

