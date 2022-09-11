Viking Global Investors LP Purchases 1,088,766 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 3.95% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $62,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 579,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 319,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314,688 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 636,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 363,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

