Viking Global Investors LP Raises Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 3.26% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $123,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,607,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,728,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.99. The company had a trading volume of 389,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,324. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

