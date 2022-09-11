Viking Global Investors LP Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220,379 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.38% of HDFC Bank worth $433,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 930,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

