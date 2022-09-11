Viking Global Investors LP Sells 977,594 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,233,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,594 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $192,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $61.97. 2,040,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,064. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

