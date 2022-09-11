Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,750 shares during the quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2,889.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 150,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NET traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.83. 4,865,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,248. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

