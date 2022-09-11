Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 40,648,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,424,432. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

