Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 81,258 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,258 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $262,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,524.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. 4,179,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.