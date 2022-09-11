Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor comprises 6.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vista Outdoor worth $195,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 469,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

