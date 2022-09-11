Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.00.

VOD stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

