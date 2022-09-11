Wafra Inc. Boosts Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,052 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Freshworks worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,318 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. 1,374,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,713. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

