Wafra Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,476 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $39,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.