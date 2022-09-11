Wafra Inc. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after buying an additional 77,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. 7,086,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

