Wafra Inc. Has $24.59 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,759,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

