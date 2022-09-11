Wafra Inc. Has $56.69 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $56,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 970,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,274 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,565. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

