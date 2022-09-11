Wafra Inc. Purchases 749 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

