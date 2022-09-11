Wafra Inc. Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,359 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $41,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after buying an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

PH traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $278.99. 662,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.86 and a 200-day moving average of $273.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

