Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 3,536,646 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.93% of Sysco worth $2,901,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,250,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 275,384 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 856,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.89 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

