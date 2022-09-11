Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.51% of Exelon worth $4,439,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Exelon by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

