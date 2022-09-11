Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,675,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.58% of Northrop Grumman worth $3,879,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $491.41 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.