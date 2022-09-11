Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,692,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

