Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.90 Billion Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,895,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.