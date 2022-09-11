Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 14,412,851 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 265.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.41% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,185,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

RY opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

