Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.39% of Prologis worth $1,662,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

