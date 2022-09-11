Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 144,189 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,189 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.49% of Linde worth $2,391,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

