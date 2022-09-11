Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $274.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.67.

Shares of FLT opened at $220.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average of $231.39. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

