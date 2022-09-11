Wells Fargo & Company Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UiPath by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,297 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 496,999 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.