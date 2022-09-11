WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WesBanco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.6 %

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WSBC opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

