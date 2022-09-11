Westerly Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. comScore comprises 4.6% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in comScore by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in comScore by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 175,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.09.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Paul Livek acquired 167,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

