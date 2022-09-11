Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports accounts for 1.5% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 58.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 411,841 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,279. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

