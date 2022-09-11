Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Westerly Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Everbridge worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,755,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after buying an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

