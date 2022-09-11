Westerly Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Intevac accounts for about 2.7% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Intevac worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intevac Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

