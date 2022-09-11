Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Raised by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 1.4% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 3,525,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

