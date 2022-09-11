Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 680,669 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,497,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

