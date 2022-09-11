Woodline Partners LP Buys 350,022 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,022 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after buying an additional 549,693 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

