Woodline Partners LP Makes New $29.93 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,680 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

