Woodline Partners LP Makes New $32.11 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,602 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,107,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,516,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $332.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research upped their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.17.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

