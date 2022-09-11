Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

