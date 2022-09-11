Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 11,039,458 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,039,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,005,000. Zynga accounts for approximately 1.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.97% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

