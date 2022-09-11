Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,643 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines makes up about 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned about 3.14% of Revolution Medicines worth $59,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

