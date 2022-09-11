Woodline Partners LP Sells 49,099 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,099 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $290.42 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day moving average of $269.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.