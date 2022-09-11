Woodline Partners LP Takes $47.51 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,237,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,505,000. Lyft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.35% of Lyft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Lyft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $10,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.11 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

